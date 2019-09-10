United States Donates Cold Storage Facility to Boost Agriculture Development and Trade

On behalf of the U.S. government, Sheryl Stumbras, Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Zambia, officially handed over today a rebuilt cold-storage facility to Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo at the Zambia Seed Control and Certification Institute (SCCI) in Chilanga. Through the USAID/Feed the Future Southern Africa Seed Trade Project, […]

On behalf of the U.S. government, Sheryl Stumbras, Director for the United States Agency for Internat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...