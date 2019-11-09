United States Stands Ready to Support Africa on Its Energy Journey

Two years ago, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry attended Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) to promote his country’s policies for energy on the continent. This the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy, Steven Winberg, attended to highlight the importance the United States places on fostering relationships with the continent. The first question on everyone’s lips […]

Two years ago, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry attended Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) to prom...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...