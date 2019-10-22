United States (US) Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) takes message of peace to Malakal

Regina Achai fled her home in Malakal five years ago along with thousands of other families when violence erupted across South Sudan during the civil war. The 27-year-old has now returned to the area in the wake of a peace deal which has helped reduce political violence across the country. Today, the town in the […]

