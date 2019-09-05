United States and Ghana Sign Declaration of Partnership on Food Security

On September 5, 2019, the governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Ghana signed a Declaration of Partnership at the African Green Revolution Forum hosted in Accra. The Declaration launches a five-year Feed the Future Country Plan for Ghana that will increase investments in agriculture, build greater resilience, and improve household […]

