United States and PepsiCo Egypt/Chipsy for Food Industries Renew Partnership in Egypt to Improve Farmer Livelihoods

The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Chipsy for Food Industries, a PepsiCo Egypt company, renewed a partnership that boosts the productivity of farmers and builds a more transparent and sustainable potato supply chain. U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen, PepsiCo Egypt CEO Mohamed Shelbaya, USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed, and PepsiCo […]
The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Chipsy for Food ...
The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Chipsy for Food ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...