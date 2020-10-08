United States commits nearly $23 million to support Economic Governance and Women’s Empowerment in Egypt

Today the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation signed an agreement to add $22.8 million to the five-year Inclusive Economic Governance bilateral assistance agreement. In line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, this funding is intended to improve the investment environment and empower women to join in […]

Today the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Egypt’s Mini...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...