United States provides US$119 Million to World Food Programme (WFP) for School Meals in Five Countries


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Novembre 2020


As classrooms around the developing world begin to re-open, the U.N. World Food Programme is receiving US$119 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide school meals in five countries in Asia and Africa. “Yet again, USDA demonstrates real leadership in reaching school-age children in the developing world with proper nutrition. In many countries, […]

