United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

United States Ambassador Brian A. Nichols participated in a ceremony to launch a publication, documenting Ndebele traditional hut decoration in Matobo Hills. The U.S. embassy is leading efforts to preserve Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage and supports preservation of Zimbabwean art as part of expanded engagement between the United States and Zimbabwe. In 2016, the State […]

United States Ambassador Brian A. Nichols participated in a ceremony to launch a publication, documenting Ndebele ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...