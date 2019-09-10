United States welcomes Eritrea’s Observer Status in the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG)

The United States is encouraged to learn that on September 6 the Council of Ministers of the Eastern and Southern Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) responded to a request from Government of the State of Eritrea by admitting Eritrea as an Observer state in the group – a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) style regional body […]

The United States is encouraged to learn that on September 6 the Council of Ministers of the Eastern and Southern Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) respond...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...