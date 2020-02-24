Unshakable Mwamba make it two out of two as Women’s action continues

Stanbic Mwamba made it two wins from two tournaments as the KRU Women’s 10-a- Festival’s second round took place at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on Sunday 23 February 2020. They had earlier won the first leg at the Kenyatta University grounds by beating Northern Suburbs 19-0 in the final on Sunday 9 February […]

Stanbic Mwamba made it two wins from two tournaments as the KRU Women’s 10-a- Festival’s second round took place at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on Sunday 23 Febr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...