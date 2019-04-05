Update: Emergency response to cholera in Mozambique

The international medical organisation Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is working to support the Ministry of Health in Mozambique to address ongoing outbreaks of cholera in Beira, Nhamatanda district and Dondo, with teams treating over 100 patients suspected as suffering from cholera every day. There are serious medical and public health concerns with the […]

