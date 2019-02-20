Urgent support needed to respond to Humanitarian Needs in Cameroon

Humanitarian needs in Cameroon have risen by a third this year owing to an upsurge in insecurity and violence, leaving one in six people – mostly women and children – requiring assistance. Today we launch the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan appealing for US$299 million to provide support to 2.3 million people. “The humanitarian emergency in […]

