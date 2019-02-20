Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Urgent support needed to respond to Humanitarian Needs in Cameroon


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Humanitarian needs in Cameroon have risen by a third this year owing to an upsurge in insecurity and violence, leaving one in six people – mostly women and children – requiring assistance. Today we launch the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan appealing for US$299 million to provide support to 2.3 million people. “The humanitarian emergency in […]

Humanitarian needs in Cameroon have risen by a third this year owing to an upsurge in insecurity and violence, leaving one in six people – mostly...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/02/2019

Maroc Télécom veut s'installer au Tchad

Maroc Télécom veut s'installer au Tchad

Tchad : la secrétaire d’État à l’Éducation visite le CEDPE Tchad : la secrétaire d’État à l’Éducation visite le CEDPE 19/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un attentat déjoué à N'Djamena ?

20/02/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère des Infrastructures

20/02/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Administration du territoire

20/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 15 malfrats arrêtés par la police à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Il est venu, il a chanté

Il est venu, il a chanté

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 17/02/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info 15/02/2019 - Info Alwihda