Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Urging the Government of Sudan to embark upon the political and economic reforms necessary to deliver true stability


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Stephen Hickey, UK Political Coordinator First let me begin by thanking Assistant Secretary-General Keita for your briefing on your visit and on the latest developments on the ground. Mr President, I will focus my remarks on three issues today: the situation in Darfur, the transition and the broader situation in Sudan. First, on the […]

By Stephen Hickey, UK Political Coordinator First let me begin by thanking Assistant Secretary-General Keita for your briefing on your visit and on th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/02/2019

Tchad : les éleveurs déplorent le manque d'infrastructures

Tchad : les éleveurs déplorent le manque d'infrastructures

Tchad : un projet pour renforcer les pasteurs et agro-pasteurs du Wadi Fira Tchad : un projet pour renforcer les pasteurs et agro-pasteurs du Wadi Fira 24/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les éleveurs déplorent le manque d'infrastructures

25/02/2019

Tchad : 309 réfugiés rentrent au Soudan

25/02/2019

Court métrage : des réalisateurs tchadiens remportent le prix du meilleur film fiction

25/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l’Etat assigné en justice par des propriétaires de véhicules saisis
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal 17/02/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE