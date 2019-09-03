Ventures Africa discusses Internet shutdowns and the future of democracy in Africa in its newly launched ‘Speak!’ Series

Ventures Africa (http://VenturesAfrica.com/), an online news platform and community that produces stories about an evolving Africa, has released its newest special issue, Speak! by Ventures Africa. VA Speak offers a unique angle around the key issues in policy, business, innovation, and life through the lens of our team. The inaugural edition is focused around [Internet […]

Ventures Africa (http://VenturesAfrica.com/), an online news platform and ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...