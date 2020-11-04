Alwihda Info
Vertiv to host Virtual Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Channel-Focused Insights Panel Discussion


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Novembre 2020


What: Vertiv Digital Channel Summit EMEA 2020 When: Tuesday, November 17th 2020 Time: 10:30 to 13:30 CET Details: You are invited to virtually join more than 500 Vertiv ([Vertiv.com](https://www.vertiv.com/en-emea/)) partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa for a half-day of channel-focused insights. It will include a panel discussion and sessions with key guest speakers from […]

