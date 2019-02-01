Vice President of the Seychelles visits Sri Lanka from 30 January to 02 February, 2019

Vice President Vincent Meriton of the Republic of Seychelles arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, 30 January, 2019 to receive two Wave Rider Inshore Patrol Craft (WRIPC) donated by the Government of Sri Lanka to the Government of Seychelles. The handing over Ceremony of the Patrol Craft will be held on the 01 February, 2019 […]

