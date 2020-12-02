Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Violence against Women and Girls; financial and economic inclusion of women among key outcomes of AU Ministerial meeting


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Décembre 2020


The development of the African Union Campaign and negotiation of an AU Convention on Ending Violence against Women and Girls; the full implementation of the African Union guidelines on the Gender Responsive Responses to COVID-19; the universal ratification, domestication and implementation of the Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights; the approval to disseminate the AU Strategy […]

The development of the African Union Campaign and negotiation of an AU Convention on Ending Violence against Wo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



