Visa openness solutions can boost Africa’s economic recovery, the 2020 Africa Visa Openness Index reveals

A record 54% of the continent is accessible for African visitors who no longer need a visa to travel or can get one on arrival; in 2020, The Gambia joins Seychelles and Benin in allowing visa-free access for all African travelers; 24 countries offer e-Visas reflecting 44% of the continent. The upward trend in African […]

A record 54% of the continent is accessible for African visitors who no longer need a visa to travel or can get one on arrival; in 2020, The Gambia joins Seychelles and ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...