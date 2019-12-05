Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Guineans Abroad of Guinea to India

H.E. Mr. Mamadi Toure, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Guineans Abroad, Republic of Guinea visited India from 2-5 December 2019. This was the third visit by Mr. Mamadi Toure to India in as many years. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held bilateral discussions with Mr. Mamadi Toure today in New Delhi. The discussions covered […]

