Visit of U.S. Delegation led by Congressman David Price


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A delegation of five U.S. Congresspersons and seven staff members from the U.S. House of Representatives visited Ethiopia October 9-10. The delegation was led by Congressman David Price, Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP). The other delegation members were Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Diana DeGette, and Congresswoman Alma Adams. The HDP […]

A delegation of five U.S. Congresspersons and seven staff members from the U.S. House of Rep...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



