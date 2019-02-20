Visit of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale to Cote d’Ivoire

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Cote d’Ivoire on February 11, 2019. During his visit, he met with Vice President Duncan to discuss inclusive democracy and shared prosperity between both countries. He also stressed the importance of peaceful participation in Cote d’Ivoire elections in 2020. Under Secretary Hale met with U.S. […]

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Cote d’Ivoire on February 11, 2019. During his visit, he met w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...