Vital UN Air Service risks being grounded in Central African Republic due to funding shortages

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) that enables aid workers to deploy to reach tens of thousands of people in need in the Central African Republic (CAR) is at risk of shutting down due to a shortage of funds, the World Food Programme (WFP) that manages the service warned today. UNHAS, which depends entirely […]

