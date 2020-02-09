Vodacom Super Rugby Review – Round 2

DHL Stormers continue dominance over Vodacom Bulls; Emirates Lions down gutsy Reds in Johannesburg; Sublime Cell C Sharks smash Highlanders in Dunedin The DHL Stormers, Emirates Lions and Cell C Sharks were all on the winning side in the weekend’s second-round Vodacom Super Rugby action. The North-South Derby between the DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls […]

