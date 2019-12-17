Vodacom Tanzania and WorldRemit launch mobile money transfers to M-Pesa accounts in Tanzania

Leading digital money transfer service [WorldRemit](https://www.worldremit.com/) (https://www.WorldRemit.com) has partnered with [Vodacom Tanzania](http://www.vodacom.tz/) (https://www.Vodacom.co.tz/) to enable nine million M-Pesa customers to receive money directly to their M-Pesa wallets from friends and family living abroad. The new service increases convenience for money transfer recipients in… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/vodacom-tanzania-and-worldremit-launch-mobile-money...
