Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Voith launches on-site machining and service tools capabilities for Southern Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On-site machining and service tools applicable for the hydropower industry and key processing industries in Africa; Increased plant up-time and cost-effective workshop-quality machining; Successful launch event in August 2019 in South Africa. The technology group Voith (www.Voith.com) is strengthening its hydropower service portfolio for Southern Africa. On 15th August 2019, the company introduced… Read more […]

On-site machining and service tools applicable for the hydropower industry a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...