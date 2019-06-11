Alwihda Info
WFP welcomes support from Gran Canaria for Sahrawi refugees


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of €1 million (US$1.1 million) from the Cabildo (governing council) of Gran Canaria in Spain to support food assistance for Sahrawi refugees in Algeria. This is the second consecutive annual donation that WFP has received from the Cabildo for Sahrawi refugees. “This contribution will […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



