WHO African Regional Office, UN Volunteers Programme partner to boost gender parity

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and the United Nations Volunteers have launched the Africa Young Women Health Champions, an initiative to recruit early to middle career women professionals across 47 countries in the African region. The institutions will jointly hire around 100 young African women as national and international UN Volunteers. […]

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and the United Nations Volunteers have launched the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...