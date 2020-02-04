WHO Executive Board appoints directors for Africa and Europe

The WHO Executive Board, currently holding its 146th session in Geneva, has re-appointed Dr Matshidiso Moeti for a second term as WHO Regional Director for Africa and Dr Hans Kluge as Regional Director for Europe in his first term. Re-election of the Regional Director for Africa “I am greatly honoured to have been appointed to […]

