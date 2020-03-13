http://www.alwihdainfo.com
WHO Representative for Seychelles, Dr. Teniin Gakuruh discusses Seychelles’ preparedness to the global outbreak of corona virus with the Head of State, President Danny Faure


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mars 2020


On Wednesday 10th March 2020, the WHO Representative for Seychelles Dr. Teniin Gakuruh met with the President of the Republic of Seychelles, His Excellency Danny Faure at the State House in Victoria, to discuss Seychelles’ preparedness status for COVID19. This was in the presence of the Secretary of State for the Department of Health (DoH), […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



