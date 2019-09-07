WHO and partners to help the Government boost health facility defences against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

To strengthen health practitioners’ proficiency in preventing the spread of Ebola virus disease in health facilities, the Commission for Prevention and Biosecurity of the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) launched on 5 September a guideline and training package on infection prevention and control that targets at least 3 000 […]

