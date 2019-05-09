Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

WHO denounces attack on health workers and ambulance in Libyan capital


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The World Health Organization today condemned in the strongest terms an attack on an ambulance in Tripoli, Libya, on Wednesday 8 May, that left 3 health workers injured, one severely. “This attack on an ambulance with visible logos is a shocking and intolerable violation of international humanitarian law,” said Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain, WHO Representative […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




