WHO distributes urgently needed medical supplies as Libya conflict continues

WHO has delivered medicines and medical supplies to health facilities across Libya to meet shortages amid intense conflict in the country’s capital. The shipments, sufficient for more than 600 000 beneficiaries, include emergency medical supplies, trauma kits to treat injured patients, and medicines for chronic and infectious diseases. Included are insulin and blood glucose test […]

WHO has delivered medicines and medical supplies to health facilities across Libya to meet shortages amid ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...