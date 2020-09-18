WHO encouraged by South Africa’s declining COVID-19 trend

The World Health Organization (WHO) commends the government of South Africa for its determined efforts that have helped to bend the COVID-19 pandemic curve. WHO is greatly encouraged by the ongoing measures to suppress the spread of SARs-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. To tackle the pandemic South Africa took decisive steps such as instituting […]
