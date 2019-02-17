Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

WHO provides lifesaving health care services to displaced populations and host communities in 22 locations in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


To increase access and strengthen the capacity of emergency lifesaving health care services focusing on outbreak response for epidemic-prone and vaccine-preventable diseases, WHO has been procuring, storing and distributing medical emergency kits to support humanitarian response in South Sudan. Provision of medical emergency kits for essential lifesaving health interventions is vital to investigate… Read more […]

To increase access and strengthen the capacity of emergency lifesaving heal...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/02/2019

Tchad : la Présidence se félicite de la "forte mobilisation" au stade

Tchad : la Présidence se félicite de la "forte mobilisation" au stade

Déby : "Ceux qui cherchent à déstabiliser le Tchad, m'auront sur leur chemin arme à la main" Déby : "Ceux qui cherchent à déstabiliser le Tchad, m'auront sur leur chemin arme à la main" 15/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les jeunes de l’UNDR se préparent pour les échéances électorales futures

17/02/2019

Apôtre des réformes, il est candidat pour diriger la Banque mondiale

17/02/2019

Cameroun : les anciens de l’ESSEC remercient Paul Biya

17/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad-Israël : que pensent les tchadiens du rétablissement des relations diplomatiques ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 15/02/2019 - Info Alwihda

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich