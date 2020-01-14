WHO responds to urgent health needs of people affected by conflict in El Geneina, West Darfur

The World Health Organization (WHO) and health partners are responding to the health needs of people affected by recent conflict in El Geneina, West Darfur, Sudan. To date, WHO has delivered medicines and medical supplies for more than 120 200 people, including those in need of trauma or surgical care. Other supplies delivered by health […]

