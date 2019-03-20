WHO sending urgent health assistance after Cyclone Idai displaces thousands of people in Southern Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing urgent assistance to meet the health needs of thousands of people impacted by flooding in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The floods were triggered by Tropical Cyclone Idai, which swept through the region last week. Cyclone Idai, which formed over the northern Mozambique channel, made landfall at the port […]

The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing urgent assistance to meet the health needs of thousands of people impacted by floo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...