WHO sends life-saving medical supplies across Libya

WHO is delivering urgently-needed medicines and medical supplies to more than 40 primary health care centers and referral hospitals across Libya. The supplies, which are enough to treat 220 000 patients for 3 months, include antibiotics, medicines for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, and surgical instruments. Also included are medicines to treat respiratory infections and […]

WHO is delivering urgently-needed medicines and medical supplies to more than 40 primary health ca...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...