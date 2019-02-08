WHO supports Five Countries to fight Lassa Fever Outbreaks

With five countries in Western Africa reporting outbreaks of Lassa fever, the World Health Organization (WHO) has scaled up its efforts to support the region’s response to the disease. While these outbreaks are occurring during the Lassa fever season in countries where the disease is endemic, the speed of escalation is of concern. The largest […]

