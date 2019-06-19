Alwihda Info
WHO welcomes Egypt’s support to 14 African countries in their fight against hepatitis C


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Egypt has announced that it would be providing hepatitis C testing and treatment for one million peo-ple in 14 African countries. Speaking at the opening of the African Hepatitis Summit 2019, currently underway in Kampala, Uganda, HE Dr Hala Zaid, the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, stated that the initiative would be implemented with […]

