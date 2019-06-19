WHO welcomes Egypt’s support to 14 African countries in their fight against hepatitis C

Egypt has announced that it would be providing hepatitis C testing and treatment for one million peo-ple in 14 African countries. Speaking at the opening of the African Hepatitis Summit 2019, currently underway in Kampala, Uganda, HE Dr Hala Zaid, the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, stated that the initiative would be implemented with […]

Egypt has announced that it would be providing hepatitis C testing and treatment for one million peo-ple in 14 African countries. Speaking ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...