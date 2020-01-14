Wang Yi talks about three reasons why Chinese Foreign Ministers choose Africa for their first visit in the last 30 years

On January 12, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the press together with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sibusiso Busi Moyo in Harare. A reporter asked: Why did Chinese Foreign Ministers choose Africa for their first visit for 30 years in a row? Wang Yi said, Chinese Foreign Ministers […]
On January 12, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the press together with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sib...
On January 12, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the press together with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sib...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...