Water Systems Completed in Uganda Refugee Settlements with European Union (EU), United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Support


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Refugees in Kyaka and Kyangwali settlements in Uganda and their nearby host communities are benefitting from two piped water systems that the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recently completed, thanks to a EUR 2 million (UGX 8.3 billion) humanitarian aid package from the European Union. This substantial EU funding was complemented by project funds from […]

Refugees in Kyaka and Kyangwali settlements in Uganda and their nearby host communities are benefitting from two piped...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



