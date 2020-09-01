“We must help Africa build back boldly, but smartly,” says African Development Bank President Adesina

In a speech kicking off his second term as African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) chief, newly sworn in President Akinwumi Adesina unveiled a sweeping vision to consolidate the institution’s successes of the last five years, hone the Bank’s operations and exploit opportunities and urgency created by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything globally. […]

