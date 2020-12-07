Webb Fontaine Recognised for its Outstanding Contribution to Tech, Customs and Trade with Two Honours at Nigeria Technology Awards 2020

Webb Fontaine (www.WebbFontaine.com) was presented with a double header of prestigious titles at this year’s Nigerian Technology Awards (NiTA). A leading provider of solutions for Trade Facilitation powered by Artificial Intelligence, Webb Fontaine was one of the event’s big winners, landing the two of the most sought-after honours: Most Enterprising Tech Company of the Year […]

