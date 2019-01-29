Alwihda Info
Webcast: Fighting Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): New Tools & New Challenges


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Janvier 2019


Join Doctors Without Borders for a live webcast panel discussion on efforts to contain the current Ebola epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). MSF teams are responding to the second largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded, trying to halt the spread of this highly infectious, deadly disease. In some ways, MSF and other responders are […]

Join Doctors Without Borders for a live webcast panel discussion on efforts to contain the current Ebola epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo ...

