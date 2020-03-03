Well-fed schoolchildren are key to fuelling Africa’s Economic Growth and Development – says WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) joins the African Union (AU) and countries across Africa to celebrate the Africa Day of School Feeding on 01 March 2020, taking the occasion to underscore that investments in human capital through school health and nutrition programmes can garner huge pay-offs that extend far beyond the schoolyard. “Investing […]

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) joins the African Union (AU) and countries across Africa to celebrate the Africa Day ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...