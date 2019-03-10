When the third One Planet Summit gets underway in Nairobi on March 14, it will make history while also making a crucial point about climate change

By A Special Correspondent The venue will underline our planetary interconnectedness in a way previous summits – the first was in Paris, the second in New York – arguably could not. Africa is responsible for only four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but 65 per cent of its population is thought to be […]

By A Special Correspondent The venue will underline our planetary interconnectedness in a way previous summits – the first was in Paris, the second in New York – arguably cou...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...