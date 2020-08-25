Alwihda Info
Wild polio wiped out in Africa with UK aid support


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Août 2020


UK efforts to stop wild polio in Africa have contributed to the continent being officially declared free from the disease, which can kill or maim children for life. Today’s announcement by the World Health Organization follows no new wild polio cases being registered across the continent for four years. Wild polio was previously the predominant […]

