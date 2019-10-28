Alwihda Info
With the i5 Innovation Hub, Africa University seeks to develop and protect African Intellectual Property (By Fraser Mitchell)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Octobre 2019


By Fraser Mitchell African companies and industries are losing value by failing to protect their intellectual property and failing to patent innovations, warns Prof. Munashe Furusa, Vice-Chancellor of Africa University (http://www.AfricaU.edu/). Estimates of the damage done to the African economy through lack of Intellectual Property (IP) protection runs into billions of dollars. Changing the culture… […]

TCHAD - 28/10/2019

Tchad : des dons d'aliments à une cantine scolaire pour les enfants défavorisés

POINT DE VUE - 24/10/2019 - Parfait MAVUNGU

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

ANALYSE - 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

