With the i5 Innovation Hub, Africa University seeks to develop and protect African Intellectual Property (By Fraser Mitchell)

By Fraser Mitchell African companies and industries are losing value by failing to protect their intellectual property and failing to patent innovations, warns Prof. Munashe Furusa, Vice-Chancellor of Africa University (http://www.AfricaU.edu/). Estimates of the damage done to the African economy through lack of Intellectual Property (IP) protection runs into billions of dollars. Changing the culture… […]

By Fraser Mitchell African companies and industries are losing value by failing to ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...