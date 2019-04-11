Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative to Hold First-Ever Regional Summit in Cote d’Ivoire

WHO: His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President, United States Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Bandar M. H. Hajjar, President of the Islamic Development Bank Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham and other high-ranking officials WHAT: […]

WHO: His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the Pres...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...