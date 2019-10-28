Alwihda Info
Women demand inclusion in South Sudan peace process


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Octobre 2019


South Sudanese women are calling for political leaders to meet their commitment to ensuring 35 percent representation in the new transitional government and are urging each other to actively participate in the peace process to protect their collective interests. That call came during a ‘women to women’ dialogue forum hosted by the United Nations Mission […]

