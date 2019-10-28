Women demand inclusion in South Sudan peace process

South Sudanese women are calling for political leaders to meet their commitment to ensuring 35 percent representation in the new transitional government and are urging each other to actively participate in the peace process to protect their collective interests. That call came during a ‘women to women’ dialogue forum hosted by the United Nations Mission […]

